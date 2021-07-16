BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $62,784.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.67 or 0.00824312 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

