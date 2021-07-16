BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $64,566.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00809817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

