Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $350,497.43 and $6,968.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00018679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00101045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00144757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,361.46 or 1.00035585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

