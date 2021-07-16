Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,017 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 491,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 817.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 180,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 160,487 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Insiders sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

