Bounty0x (BNTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,907.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $214,487.83 and approximately $88,907.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

