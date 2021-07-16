Bouygues SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

