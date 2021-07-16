Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Buys $25,200.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Daniel Lefaivre bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWMN. DA Davidson started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

