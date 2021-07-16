BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00234144 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000790 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.