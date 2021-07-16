Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310.75 ($4.06). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 9,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £98.96 million and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

In related news, insider Nigel Payne purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

