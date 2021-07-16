Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

