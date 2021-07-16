Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $27,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.03 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.