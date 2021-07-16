Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Bread has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $296,171.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00798417 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

