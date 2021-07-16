Bridge Mutual (BMI) One Day Volume Hits $199,431.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $199,431.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00144448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,397.69 or 1.00242915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,615,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

