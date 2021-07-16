BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

