Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 303,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

BMY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,517. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

