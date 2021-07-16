Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. 13,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 37,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

