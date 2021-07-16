Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC opened at $10.65 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

