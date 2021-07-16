Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post $729.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

