Brokers Issue Forecasts for MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTY. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$27.22 and a 12-month high of C$70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.27.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.