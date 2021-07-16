Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roche Holding AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roche in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RHHBY opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roche by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Roche by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $213,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.