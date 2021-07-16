Brokers Issue Forecasts for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VCTR opened at $33.05 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.