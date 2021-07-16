Brokers Offer Predictions for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.