Brokers Set Expectations for Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

KRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,562 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

