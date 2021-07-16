Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.54 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

