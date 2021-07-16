Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 56,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 914,596 shares.The stock last traded at $53.71 and had previously closed at $53.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.