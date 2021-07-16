Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Bruker worth $67,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 246.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 14.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.