Bryan R. Martin Sells 2,251 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $57,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,443,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $10,635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 8X8 by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 8X8 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

