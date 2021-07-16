Bryan R. Martin Sells 2,251 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $57,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of EGHT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,443,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.