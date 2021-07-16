BSClaunch (BSL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,840.81

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $52,840.81 and $13,373.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

