BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,659.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $51,659.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00108853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00148602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,336.43 or 1.00612732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.