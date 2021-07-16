Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BZLFY stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 46.92%.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.
