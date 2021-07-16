Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BZLFY stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 46.92%.

BZLFY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

