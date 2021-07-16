Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Up 4.5%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 1,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 438,803 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,264,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,132,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

