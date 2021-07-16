ByteNext 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46,908.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $906,132.93 and $46,908.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.56 or 0.99764774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

