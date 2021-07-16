Bytom (BTM) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $78.50 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00388657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,691,496,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,211,369 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.