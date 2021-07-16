C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $4,485,037.92 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,485,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AI stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 4,008,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,434. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

