CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -237.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

