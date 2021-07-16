Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.10. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

