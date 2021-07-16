Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.86. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 164,045 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.62.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.2885128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

