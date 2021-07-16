California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $184,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,208,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.37, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.49 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.