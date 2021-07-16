California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $348,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

TMO traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $514.48. 1,074,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.93 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

