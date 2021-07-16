California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,235 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Broadcom worth $359,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.02. 12,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

