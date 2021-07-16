Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target to GBX 170

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 176.96% from the stock’s current price.

Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 61.38 ($0.80) on Friday. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 64 ($0.84). The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £404.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.94.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

