Canaccord Genuity Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQX. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$8.14. 846,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.05. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

