Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BONH stock opened at GBX 12.01 ($0.16) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.26. Bonhill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £11.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

