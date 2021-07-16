Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.32. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 152,103 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.27 million and a PE ratio of 29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.62%.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

