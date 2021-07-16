Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$42.53 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

