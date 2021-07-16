Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$190.30. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$188.60, with a volume of 146,248 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTC.A. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

