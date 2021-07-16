Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.87. Canfor shares last traded at C$25.73, with a volume of 466,130 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

