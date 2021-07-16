Capital One Financial Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

