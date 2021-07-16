Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Capital Senior Living worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $5,240,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSU opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

