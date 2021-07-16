Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

